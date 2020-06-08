The local store that will help keep your kids entertained all summer long

The school year is almost over, and with most camps canceling their summer programs, parents are scrambling to keep their kids entertained. That’s where The Whistle Stop Hobby and Toy shop in St. Clair Shores comes in. Co-Owner and Manager Julie Everitt spoke to Jason Carr live from the store about how they can help parents find the perfect hobby for their children to keep them entertained all summer long.

The Whistle Stop has been serving Metro Detroit’s hobby needs for 50 years. The store was started by Julie’s father. It first carried things exclusively for hobbies like model train kits. Over the years, it has expanded to include a wide selection arts and crafts for kids. Now they have a huge selection of hobbies plus toys and puzzles for children of all ages. Julie says the staff is extremely knowledgeable and can help parents find the right hobby for their child.

To see what this summer’s top hobbies are, or to get ideas for you and your child, click on the video above.