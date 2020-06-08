The Pastry Guru shares his ideas of how to mix up your boredom baking

Over the last couple of months, we’ve all spent a little more time in the kitchen, and for many people, it has led to one thing: “Boredom Baking.” By now you may even be bored with baking the same old things, so we thought we would get some advice for how to mix things up in the kitchen from the Pastry Guru himself, Jonathan Elias. He is known for competing in several baking competitions on the Food Network.

Since finding ingredients has been difficult during the quarantine, he has two recipes with just three ingredients. His Peanut Butter Blossom cookies are made with one cup of peanut butter, one cup of sugar, and one egg, which you can decorate with a chocolate chip or a dollop of jelly in the center. You can also make ice cream with just three ingredients - cream, sweetened condensed milk, and vanilla. Jazz it up by adding extra mix-ins, like chocolate chips, or Oreo cookies.

Looking for more of a challenge? Try making his multi-tier chocolate naked cake with fresh berries! This cake is considered “naked” because there is no frosting coating the outside, so you can easily see the layers of cake, chocolate ganache, and fresh fruit. Start with a couple of layers and work your way up to four or more!

To make any baking experience fun and easy, Elias recommends always keeping the basics- flour, sugar, eggs, baking soda, baking powder - in stock, so you are ready to go.

If you would like more ideas from Jonathan Elias, you can follow him on Instagram under the name “Pastry Guru.”