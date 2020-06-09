Have you ever had “bacon” made from carrots?!

Millions of people follow food blogger Tabitha Brown. She is popular on social media platforms like Tik Tok and Instagram. She’s funny, inspirational, and also vegan. Tabitha went viral earlier this year with her take on how to make bacon with carrots.

Kila Peeples tried out Tabitha’s recipe, with a couple of added tweaks, to see if the veggie bacon is as good as the real thing. She mixed liquid smoke, maple syrup, Slap Your Mama Cajun seasonings and pepper together in a bowl with freshly shaved carrot peels. She then put the “bacon” in the oven at 375 degrees for 5 minutes.

