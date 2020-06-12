Explore the new way to experience the historic Ford Wyoming Drive In

The pandemic may have closed down a lot of things, but it has also given old things new life. Drive-in movie theaters are among them. Drive-in movie theaters have surged in popularity recently and while the way they look has mostly gone unchanged since their inception., some of the ways they now do business have been updated. If you haven’t been to the drive-in recently, you may not know what to expect.

Kila Peeples took us for a ride to the historic Ford Wyoming Drive In theater in Dearborn to showed us what’s new and why it’s cool to go there after hours. There is still the excitement of looking forward to seeing a double feature, finding the perfect spot to park and enjoy the show, and of course, getting delicious treats from the concessions stand. But the way you listen to the movie is different.

Watch the video above to see how you can have a blast at the Ford Wyoming Drive In.