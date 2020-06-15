Watch this real life Wonder Woman compete on ‘The Titan Games’

When you’ve been an American Ninja Warrior and a professional stunt performer in movies like “Wonder Woman” and “The Dark Knight”, what else is there to do? If you’re Jessie Graff, you compete in the hit competition show, “The Titan Games”. Graff will be going for the top spot on the show; she spoke to Jason Carr about being on the show and meeting host, “The Rock”.

Graff said she is living her dream competing on the show, she loves the big obstacle courses, the heavy weights, and the challenges presented to the athletes. She also said “The Rock” was extremely nice and it was a pleasure to meet him. Graff also said this is very different from her original plan in life, which was to study Aerospace Engineering at Georgia Tech University, but she’s happy to tackle the path that is ahead of her now.

Watch the video above to hear Graff’s breakdown between “American Ninja Warrior” and “The Titan Games”.