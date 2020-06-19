Kick off summer with tacos and kayaking at this Flat Rock restaurant!

Flat Rock – Summer is finally here! The weather is warm and people are itching to enjoy the great outdoors. So why not head to a place where you can kayak down a river and finish the afternoon off with a feast of authentic street tacos? Yes, such a place exists and it is called Atwater Street Tacos, in Flat Rock.

Owning their own restaurant has always been a dream of Gerardo Melgarejo, his wife Monica, and their friend, so when they came across a building that was for lease on Atwater Street in downtown Flat Rock, they decided to jump on it. Gerardo’s whole family came together to make their dream a reality. His father took up making the meats and marinades for the restaurant, his mom contributed her expertise to the sauces and salsas, Monica took up the business end of things, while Gerardo stepped into the chef position.

They wanted to make authentic street food, so their tacos are done in the traditional Mexican way, with two corn tortillas, meat, and topped with onions, cilantro, and a lime wedge. They also have the popular Mexican corn street foods elotes, and esquites, among other dishes. While they did try to remain authentic as possible, they also have some menu items that were of their own creation like their fajita bowls. It was very important to the owners to use local products, so they source much of their food locally and you can see all of their providers on the bottom of your receipt. Prices run $8-11 per plate with sides coming in at around $3.

Currently, because of the Coronavirus pandemic, they are no longer doing dine-in service inside their building, but you can still order your meal and enjoy it on their gorgeous patio where you get beautiful views of the Huron River, and plenty of ducks. You can also see people renting kayaks and canoes and taking a trip down the river because you can rent them right next door at Atwater Paddles, which they also run.

Single-person kayaks and canoes run $25 for a 2.5-hour-long trip. Tandem kayaks are $35. They also have bikes available to rent as well.

If the patio is full, you can also opt for a picnic at Huron Park, which is just a short walk away and hosts many picnic tables. So, make an afternoon of it and get some tacos and then take a peaceful trip down the river!

Atwater Street Tacos is located at 26425 Atwater Street in Flat Rock. They currently offer take-out and delivery through Grubhub.