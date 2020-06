Becoming a new mom has its special moments and its challenges. One company based south of Ann Arbor in Saline is bringing comfort to new moms by bringing comfort to their newborns.

Frolic and Fawn is a company that makes soft cozy swaddling blankets and caps for newborns. Cara Fritz and her mother Christine Laginess joined the show to talk about the company. To learn more about Frolic and Fawn watch the segment above.