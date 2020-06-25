81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Live In The D

Here’s the key to keeping your makeup fresh in the summer heat

Jon Jordan helps you find your best primer

Natalie Henderson, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

Tags: Eclipse, Style WIse, Local 4 Style Editor, Primer, makeup

You've likely heard about primer as something that you should include in your makeup routine but do you really know which one is best for you? Well, today Jon Jordan joined host Tati Amare to give some tips on choosing the best primer.

“The best way to look at it would be a primary step to keep your foundation better, longer, more believable,” said Jordan.

Jordan provided recommendations based on your specific needs in a primer and the season.

Watch the video above to learn more about the different primers and see Jon test some of the products out.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: