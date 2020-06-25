Wine tasting has gone virtual thanks to this Detroit based winery!

Wine-ding down has never been easier thanks to Detroit Vineyards. The local winery is offering virtual wine tastings from the comfort of your own home! You can even gather up you local friends and family and have the tasting together via ZOOM. Joining host Tati Amare via Skype to tell us how it all works is Chris Southern, the Winemaker and General Manager at Detroit Vineyards.

During the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, Detroit Vineyards was looking for a way to still interact with its customers, and it came up with the idea of doing a virtual tasting. They will send you 4 different bottles of wine, and then over video chat, they will walk you through the tasting, just like they would if you were in person. It’s a fun thing to do with small groups as well, as long as everyone follows social distancing best practices. Tati tried her hand at it, sampling their Dry Reisling. The wine they make comes from grapes in Michigan and showcases the state has to offer.

They recently opened their tasting room in Eastern Market. They are keeping it to 25% capacity, but have a large space so they can still fit quite a few people, well-spaced out.

For more information visit their website, or check out their tasting room at 1000 Gratiot Avenue in Detroit.