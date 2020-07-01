82ºF



Gyms take fitness classes outside

Kaelyn Collins, Intern

Our gyms may still be closed but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a great workout plus some social interaction at a safe distance. Fitness expert Jody Trierweiler joined us live this morning to talk about some gyms offering outdoor workouts. “A lot of the studios that were doing virtual classes have brought them outdoors,” said Trierweiler. The gyms featured in the segment were Jump-A-Rampa Movement and Fitness Center, Northville Athletix, AKT, and Jabs Gym. To learn more about what kind of outdoor workouts the gyms are offering and their locations watch the segment above.

