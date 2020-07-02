84ºF

How local comedian Mike Bonner is finding a way to keep on laughing

He cracks Jason and Tati up!

Michelle Oliver, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

During these unprecedented times, we could all use a good laugh, and like many other businesses, comedians have had to pivot and find creative ways to keep their careers and the laughter flowing. Joining hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare over Skype is a friend of the show, Mike Bonner, a local comedian and comedy show promoter.

He shared how he has kept the laughter going by moving his comedy show online. The comedian has been using Zoom to host private stand-up performances for different groups in the area. He kept them laughing as they discussed everything from his beard, to his forays into the kitchen, to his storytime for kids program called, “What up doe?”

To hear all the fun things Mike Bonner has going on, watch the full video above.

