How you can see the Macy’s Fireworks from the comfort of your home!

With the Fourth of July just days away, many people are wondering how they will get their fill of fireworks in this era of social distancing. Well, you can still see a spectacular sky display, along with performances by music stars all from the comfort and safety of your own home. The 44th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show in New York City will be broadcast on Saturday, July 4th, from 8 to 10 pm on Local 4. Hosting the event this year is Craig Melvin from NBC’s “Today” show. He, along with his “Today” show colleague Dylan Dreyer, joined Tati Amare over video chat to discuss the event. See the full interview in the video above.

New this year, the big fireworks show will be broken up into several firework displays throughout the five boroughs of New York. According to Dreyer, who lives in the city, they have been setting off fireworks throughout the city randomly and unannounced. They have been recording all of these displays, which they will put together for the broadcast. The show will finish with a live firework grand finale in Manhattan over the Empire State Building.

Also appearing on the show are several musical performances by artists including John Legend, Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw, The Black Eyed Peas, The Killers, and more.

If you miss it the first time around, don’t worry, there will be an encore performance starting at 10 pm.