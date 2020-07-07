Here’s the dirt behind some insane jobs

As the saying goes, “It’s a dirty job, but someone’s got to do it,” and that’s exactly what Mike Rowe has made a career of doing. He’s taken viewers along for the ride as he’s done some of the craziest jobs in the world and Discovery made a TV show about it. Host Jason Carr chatted with Mike Rowe from Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip about the new show.

Dirty Jobs was a program that debuted in 2003. Now Mike will take a road trip around the country reminiscing about the old dirty job sites, and show flashbacks of the most insane jobs they encountered.

Watch the video above to see one job that had Jason simply saying “nope.”

You can catch Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip on Discovery.