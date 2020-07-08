3 Ice cream trips you can’t miss

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Happy National Ice Cream Month! That’s right, the month of July is National Ice Cream Month and what better way to celebrate and beat this heatwave, than to indulge in this refreshing sweet treat? Luckily for us, milkmeansmore.org has made a list of “Can’t Miss Ice Cream Trips,” all of which use Michigan dairy to make their delectable desserts. I had the good fortune of going to three of the spots on their list, and sampling their mouthwatering ice cream. Here’s where I went:

1) Guernsey Farms Dairy- 21300 Novi Rd. in Northville

This spot has been a Metro Detroit favorite for many years. It was started in 1940 by John McGuire and his wife, with all of his 14 children becoming involved in the business at some point. Now, the third generation is running the place. So how have they stayed in business for so long? Well, according to Joe Kinville, one of the third-generation co-owners, it’s their commitment to quality. Part of keeping that quality high is getting fresh, local dairy, which they get from a 4th generation owned dairy farm just south of Grand Rapids, Walnutdale Farm. They offer a variety of dairy treats, including 65 different flavors of ice cream, 48 of which are available at their newly renovated shop in Northville. I chose to try their delicious, award-winning Butter Pecan ice cream. They have a nice new indoor dining space that will be available when it is safe to do so, but the classic way to try this sweet treat is by the large boulders under their 200-year-old oak tree.

2) Rebecca’s Family Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlor - 134 N Center St. in Northville

This spot’s ice cream history goes all the way back to 1931. The building started off as Cloverdale’s and has been serving ice cream ever since, with Rebecca’s Family Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlor taking over the spot about 21 years ago. The walls of this place are decked out with pictures, posters, and other knickknacks, giving it a very homey and nostalgic feel. Kids love spotting the train which runs along the top of the restaurant and saying hello to the pufferfish named Hooty. Rebecca’s is a full-service restaurant known for its breakfasts and lunch eats, but they also have 10+ ice cream flavors ready to scoop up. They get most of their ice cream from Guernsey and they like to add their own twist to them, turning them into massive sundaes. Popular ones include a local classic, the Sander’s Hot Fudge Cream Puff, a brownie sundae, and their special, homemade, banana bread sundae. If you bring your furry friend, they have a little sundae for them as well!

3) Browndog Treats Drinks & Eats - 120 E Main St. in Northville

This spot is comparatively new to the ice cream scene,and they’ve given it their own modern twist. While they do make some classic flavors, they specialize in making unique, adventurous, interesting flavors for the foodies out there. They have 16 staple flavors that are always available by the scoop or in their pints, but they rotate in seasonal flavors as well, like pistachio stracciatella, lemon ricotta, and peach lavender. For the adults, they also like to add booze into the mix as well. They offer boozy milkshakes, ice cream martinis, and sorbet mimosas. They also have some boozy ice cream flavors as well, like Bourbon Pecan, and Irish Coffee.

