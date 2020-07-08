A great escape in Ann Arbor

Many restaurants and hotels have changed up the way they do things to adjust to the current times. Weber’s Restaurant and Boutique Hotel in Ann Arbor is a perfect example. Host Jason Carr spoke with the Vice President of Hotel Operations, Michael Weber.

The restaurant and hotel is family-owned and has been serving the community for generations. “We’ve been here for over 80 years. My grandparents founded it in 1937 and my dad has been working here his whole life and now it’s myself and my brother,” said Weber. Some of the changes Weber’s has made was offering grocery services when the restaurant was shut down. They sold steaks, seafood, and homemade meal kits. The restaurant, famous for prime rib, seafood and decadent desserts is now open. Curbside pickup is also being offered. To learn more about what’s happening at places like Weber’s and in the Ann Arbor area visit allaboutannarbor.com