Time to switch up your beauty regimen

When it gets this hot and humid outside it may be time to rethink what we’re doing for our skincare and our makeup. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined host Tati Amare to give us the inside scoop on making these beauty changes to adjust to the heat.

Jordan said there is a simple formula to follow when it comes to skin and hair care. If you can see through a product it will be a lighter formula and less heavy. He also said, when it comes to your makeup, look for items that are gel based. These are going to be better products when it gets sweltering outside and you’re sweating.

To see some of the products Jordan recommends, and the top fruit he says you should look for on a label, watch the video above.