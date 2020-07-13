What it takes to compete in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s ultimate challenge

Being an Olympic Gold medalist or a five-time champion obviously means you are a top athlete, but does that mean you can excel at any sport? Two top athletes find out tonight on “The Titan Games” hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Before these two athletes compete in the game, they joined Jason Carr live via Skype to talk about what it takes to compete in “The Titan Games,” especially since they were handpicked by the The Rock to compete.

Olympic Gold Medalist and snowboarder Hanah Teter told Jason she had no idea what the games entailed and had to switch up her training to prepare. Five-time UFC Champion Tyron Woodley agreed saying the game is different than anything he has done before because you are not only trying to complete the course but your competing against a fellow competitor and the clock.

Can they add the title of “Titan” to their trophy case? You can find out tonight when “The Titan Games” airs at 8pm on Local 4.

To see what both Teter and Woodley have to say about working with The Rock himself, click on the video above.