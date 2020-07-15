Icy cold treats to stay cool this summer

We are heading into another heatwave and we have something nice and cold for you to cool down as the temps rise. Fitness expert Jody Trierweiler joined host Jason Carr this morning to share some summer treats you can easily make yourself.

She shared a cool way to make homemade freezer pops. “I have 5 very interesting freezer pops that I bet you’ve never tried before for the summer heat,” said Jody. The first one uses pickle juice which is known to prevent muscle cramps because it is loaded with electrolytes. More of the freezer pops included coffee, tea, and coconut water. Jody featured a cool gadget that will make the process super simple. To see how it works and learn more about healthy ways to stay cool watch the segment above.