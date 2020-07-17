A Hollywood Star is the new ingredient in this Detroit-based tea

Host Tati Amare chatted with Nailah Ellis, Founder of Ellis Island Tea, about her new Hollywood partnership.

Naliah always had a dream of being a successful entrepreneur. She started by selling teas out of her trunk 4 years ago. Fast forward to today and her company has grown into a huge success. Her tea is only manufactured in Detroit and is sold at Sam’s Club and Costco, and it will be coming soon to Walmart, CVS and Target. Now mega-star Kevin Hart has committed to investing and partnering with Ellis Island Tea.

Watch the video to hear more about Ellis Island Tea’s new Hollywood star partnership.