“Fatal Affair” is the new thriller streaming this weekend

Omar Epps and Nia Long star in this dangerous game of cat and mouse

Kaelyn Collins, Intern

Turn down the lights, pop the popcorn and snuggle up on the couch this weekend. Host Kim Dejuilo discussed a new movie streaming now with movie reviewer Greg Russell. The movie is called “Fatal Affair” and stars Omar Epps and Nia Long.

Some are saying the movie is similar to “Fatal Attraction.” Russell said there are some similarities but there are also some differences. “The movie is about two people who knew each other 20 years earlier when they were in college and they happen to run into each other. Next thing you know Omar’s character becomes obsessed,” said Russell. Russell gave the movie 3 out of 5 reels. Watch the video above to see his interviews with Epps and Long.

