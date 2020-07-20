Let Olive’s Bloombox bring a cart filled with colorful flowers to your home

The saying spring showers bring summer flowers is true, especially when you can have beautiful, colorful ones delivered right to your doorstep. Sure you can go to the flower shop, but now one local flower shop is bringing them to you. Laurie Bolach, owner of Olive Bloombox in Ferndale spoke to Tati Amare about the services you can get at their location and from the comfort of your home. Bolach said she got the idea after going to a buying show in New York. It is something different to set up and bring to a bridal shower, birthday, or any event that calls for pretty flowers.

The cart can be customized and used to make bouquets as a DIY party favor, make flower crowns for kids or a restaurant can rent it to make an eye-popping floral presentation when customers can purchase plants and bouquets.

Watch the video above to see Laurie make a floral bouquet out of exotic flowers and fruit.