“Pick “ your corn off the cob before you eat it?

Sometimes eating corn on the cob can be tricky, it gets stuck in between your teeth or you might drop the cob. Kila Peeples discovered a clever way to remove the entire corn kernel from the cob with something that you would normally use after you eat. She took a toothpick, and stabbed a row of kernels on the cooked cob. Then when you have a few on there, pull the toothpick up.

Kila tried this method many, many times and she didn’t get the results that she hoped for. It may work better with a long metal skewer. Kila also said she found a way to remove the kernels by running a spoon along a row on the cob and plucking them.

Watch the video above to see how Kila tried to “pick” the corn off of the cob.