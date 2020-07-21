Protect your pets from ticks and fleas this season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Host Tati Amare chatted with Anna Chrisman from the Michigan Humane Society about preventative steps you can take to protect your pet from ticks and fleas.

Anna suggested that all pets should be on a flea and tick preventative year-round. Fleas and ticks can carry diseases and many over-the-counter products are ineffective or harmful. It’s important to discuss the best option with your vet.

Anna also showed off a cute 3-month-old kitten named Slim Jim that is available for adoption. Click on the video above to see how you can adopt him.

