Are you ‘The World’s Most Okayest Parent?' Tell us why

Live in the D is looking for Detroit’s “Most Okayest Parent.”

During a pandemic with few camps and childcare, plus questionable school plans for the fall, we want to celebrate those parents who are doing a completely OK job of raising their kids. And OK is alright with us.

Is your house a mess and your kids are on screens all day? Tell us what makes you Detroit’s Most Okayest Parent on ClickOnDetroit.

If we pick your story to read on air, we’ll send you a “LITD Detroit’s Most Okayest Parent” coffee mug.