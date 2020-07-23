79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Live In The D

Here’s the right way to be a great pet parent

Being a good pet parent comes with lots of responsibilities but Camp Bow Wow wants to help.

Natalie Henderson, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

Tags: Puppy, Camp Bow Wow, St. Clair Shores, Pets, dog training

Host Jason Carr spoke with Tony Caruso, owner of Camp Bow Wow in St. Clair Shores about how to be the best pet parent for your new, furry family member.

Tony says professional training is great for every dog. If you have children in the home or a newborn, Tony suggest having a trainer come to your home. Consistency and training with the dog will help the dog get to know the owner better. Then the dog will be able to take obedience commands easily.

Tony also suggests having a first aid kit for your dog with gauze and a cleaning agent.

Watch the video to learn more about Camp Bow Wow in St Clair Shores.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: