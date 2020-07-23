Here’s the right way to be a great pet parent

Host Jason Carr spoke with Tony Caruso, owner of Camp Bow Wow in St. Clair Shores about how to be the best pet parent for your new, furry family member.

Tony says professional training is great for every dog. If you have children in the home or a newborn, Tony suggest having a trainer come to your home. Consistency and training with the dog will help the dog get to know the owner better. Then the dog will be able to take obedience commands easily.

Tony also suggests having a first aid kit for your dog with gauze and a cleaning agent.

