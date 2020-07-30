80ºF

Here are some cool looks with hot shades

See how the right pair of sunglasses can totally change your look

Kaelyn Collins

It’s the season for sandals, shorts, and sunglasses! We all know when it comes to sunglasses one style does not fit all. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan talked to host Jason Carr about choosing the perfect frames.

Jordan said one important thing to consider this summer is how your shades fit with your face mask. “There have always been considerations but there are additional considerations this season,” said Jordan. Watch the segment above to see how different styles of shades can dramatically change your look.

