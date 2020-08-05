The woman creating these famous fashions is giving back to her hometown Detroit

Detroit’s fashion scene can’t be overlooked!

Host Tati Amare talked with Tracy Reese, a native Detroiter and international fashion designer, about her story and how she plans to give back to the city.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama wore Tracy Reese clothing which turned the world’s eyes on her designs. Tracy explained how she felt like it was an honor to not only dress Mrs.Obama but to be in her presence and good works.

Tracy has a new brand called “Hope for Flowers.” The clothing is sustainably produced and designed, which means her team is working hard to create clothing that doesn’t harm the planet.

Watch the video to learn more about how Tracy is helping other designers in the D.