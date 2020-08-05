This food truck is driving a new food trend in Ann Arbor

Everybody's got their favorite local foods. Here it might be Coney's or Detroit style pizza. If you were to move to a place that didn't have these you would probably miss them a lot. That's what happened to two guys who recently moved from L.A. to Ann Arbor. They opened up a food truck that serves the flavors that they missed most.

Brian Kim, the chef and managing partner of Bao Boys joined host Jason Carr to talk about the food truck. “What we wanted to do was bring a lot of the flavors that are very prevalent in Los Angeles that isn’t readily available here,” said Kim. He shared some of the popular meals and drinks that you can find on the truck. You can find the Bao Boys truck tat 1928 Packard near York Food and Wine.