Get some flower power at this sunflower festival in the D

It is not just fruits that are in season but sunflowers too! You can enjoy those at Westview Orchards in Romeo. They are hosting a sunflower festival and are allowing guests to roam their fields and pick as many flowers as they want. Jason Carr spoke to Katrina Roy from Westview Orchards about the festival.

Westview Orchards has been in Roy’s family for six generations, dating all the way back to 1813. Despite their long history, the sunflower festival is relatively new. Roy told Jason that they started last year, and it was such a success that they made it even bigger this year.

The festival features five acres of sunflower fields allowing for some safe, socially distanced fun. There are also food stations, wagon rides and wine. Roy invites everyone to come out, spread out and have fun.

Besides the sunflower festival, Westview Orchards also has u-pick produce, runs a farmer’s market on site and sells goodies like their award winning doughnuts. You can learn more about the produce they sell, and the different doughnuts they offer, in the video above.