Say cheers to International Beer Day at this Detroit Brewery

Detroit is a leader in the craft beer industry, and this Detroit brewery is helping the cause. Batch Brewing Company has been making beer in the city since 2015, and is dedicated to providing great tasting beer in a fun, and welcoming space. Owner Stephen Roginson used to brew beer in his home for years before he won a Hatch Detroit grant and opened Batch Brewing Company. Now the brewery offers a variety of beers, ciders, and sours that will be suitable for any beer fan’s tastes. The food is also a hit. Roginson calls it good comfort food that pairs perfectly with the beers.

Watch the video above to learn more about Batch Brewing Company.