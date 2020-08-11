How to make grooming part of your weekly pet care routine

This story is sponsored by the Mike Morse Law Firm.

Host Tati Amare chatted with Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane about the importance of grooming your pets.

Grooming is not a one time per year thing. It should be a regular part of your pet care routine. Grooming is an important part of keeping your pet healthy and gives you more bonding time. Anna explained there are different tools to use for different pets.

Anna also brought an adorable cat named P. Mushroom. He is looking for a loving home that is extra special because he has a couple of health issues. If you would like to adopt P. Mushroom, the Mike Morse Law Firm will cover the standard adoption fees.