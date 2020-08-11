Takeout meals that take center stage

No need to use pots and pans today because it is Takeout Tuesday! Today we checked in with Stage Deli in West Bloomfield. Owner, Steve Goldberg, joined Jason via Skype from outside his restaurant to talk about the takeout options Stage Deli offers and the new safety procedures they have adopted.

Stage Deli has been in Goldberg’s family for three generations. Their success comes from focusing on quality and integrity. Since the pandemic, they have taken steps to protect their loyal customers and staff by putting new safety measures in place and adding an indoor air quality purification system. They are currently open for dine in, both indoor and on their patio, takeout and catering.

Stage Deli prides itself on serving fresh quality food, like their fresh white fish and lox. They are best known for their sandwiches, specifically their corned beef.

They feature over 50 sandwiches on their menu. Check out some of them in the video above.