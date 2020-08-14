Here’s how to grill a perfect porterhouse

This article is sponsored by Certified Angus Beef Brand

Ever wonder what the difference is between a porterhouse and a t-bone steak? Michael Ollier, a chef with Certified Angus Beef Brand, explained that a porterhouse and t-bone are very similar but the porterhouse has a larger filet. He also suggests using a rub on your steak to give them the best seasoning. When putting them on the grill you want to sear one side and then move them to the cooler side of the grill to finish cooking to avoid too much charring.

Michael only cooks with Certified Angus Beef Brand because of the marbling. Marbling is where you find all of the flavors for your meat and Certified Angus Beef Brand has just the right amount of marbling for a juicy steak.

For more information visit certifedangusbeef.com

Watch the video to learn how to grill a great porterhouse.

Here’s the recipe for The Jason Carr “Santa Maria” Rub

INGREDIENTS:

· 1/2 cup (3-ounces) coarse kosher salt

· 1/2 cup (2-ounces) cracked black pepper

· 1/4 cup (1 1/2-ounces) granulated honey (or granulated raw sugar)

· 1 tablespoon (1/4-ounce) granulated garlic

· 1 tablespoon (1/4-ounce) onion powder

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Combine all ingredients and store in an airtight container in a cool, dry cupboard.

2. Evenly rub on your selected Certified Angus Beef ® brand cut, using about a tablespoon per pound.

3. Cover tightly in plastic wrap or zipper-locking plastic bag. Refrigerate at least 2 hours, overnight for more intense flavor.