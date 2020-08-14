This restaurant has one of the largest patios in Detroit

Beacon Park – It’s summer, the weather has been gorgeous, and with people social distancing, many are opting to dine outdoors. Well, there is one place in downtown Detroit with a giant (and I mean giant!) patio that looks out over a park. Does that spark your interest? It’s called Lumen, in Beacon Park, and they are known for their mouthwatering food, delicious drinks, and their airy design.

When DTE was creating Beacon Park, they built a restaurant to be a part of it, but they needed someone to run it. That’s where Norm and Bonnie LePage, owners of Birmingham based Griffin Claw Beer, came in. Norm had always wanted to own a restaurant in Detroit and when DTE came to him with the opportunity he was excited to take it. Together, they created a very open, chic, modern restaurant with high ceilings, walls that open up, and interesting light fixtures. Speaking of lights, that’s how they had the bright idea for the name of the restaurant. Just like Beacon, Lumen has to deal with light, something DTE knows a lot about.

In terms of food, they have elevated bar food, as well as fresh new dishes. Favorites include their Lumen Burger or their warm pretzels served with a Griffin Claw Beer-infused cheese sauce. For something different, try their Michigan pork chop which is served on a bed of mixed veggies with a balsamic reduction and red pearl onions on top. They also have Griffin Claw Beer on draft, a wine list, and a host of signature cocktails. They designed the menu so people could come to Lumen as a family, or for date night.

Currently, during all this nice weather you can take advantage of their large patio seating. While in the winter they offer heated igloos outside for rental, during the summer they have fire pits. They offer all of their drinks to-go and you can sip them anywhere in Beacon Park. So next time you’re downtown, check out Lumen in Beacon Park. It will light up your night!