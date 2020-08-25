A new look for a famous art fair this Labor Day Weekend

Many people love the end of summer where they head to the streets for music, food, and art, but this year will look a bit different to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Art By Appointment” will be happening in Downtown Royal Oak in Art, Beats, and Eats festival. This is an opportunity for many artists to sell their art for the first time this season since the pandemic. You can purchase a ticket for $5 for a small, socially distanced art fair. There will be multiple shows per day with limited vendors and customers. You can expect artists, graphic designers, and jewelers from different places like Detroit, Tampa, and Tel Aviv.

One of the artists, Annette Poitau, joined host Jason Carr via Skype to showcase her giant oil painting pieces, but she will be selling some of her smaller pieces for the art fair. You can watch the video to see some of Anette’s amazing work.

“Art By Appointment” will take place Saturday, September 5th and Sunday, September 6th in Downtown Royal Oak.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the Art, Beats, and Eats website.