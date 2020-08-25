85ºF

Here’s how to keep that avocado fresh

Can an onion, lemon juice or just the pit keep your green avocado from turning brown?

Kila Peeples

There is nothing worse than having a beautiful green avocado that you’ve cut and wanted to save for later, turning brown. Instead of throwing it away, there are a couple of ways you can save your avocado. Kila Peeples tried a few methods dedicated to keeping your avocado from turning brown. She paired a half of an avocado with a quarter of an onion, another with lemon juice, one with the pit still in it, and one left alone. She stored each in an air-tight container and placed them in the refrigerator overnight.

