Here’s how to keep that avocado fresh

There is nothing worse than having a beautiful green avocado that you’ve cut and wanted to save for later, turning brown. Instead of throwing it away, there are a couple of ways you can save your avocado. Kila Peeples tried a few methods dedicated to keeping your avocado from turning brown. She paired a half of an avocado with a quarter of an onion, another with lemon juice, one with the pit still in it, and one left alone. She stored each in an air-tight container and placed them in the refrigerator overnight.

Watch the video above to see which method helped her avocado stay green!