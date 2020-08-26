Give back to your community and country with the U. S. Army Reserve

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by the United States Army Reserve

The United States Army Reserve can help young people give back to their communities and their country while building a successful career.

In the reserve, many soldiers serve where they work and live. The reserve recognizes the importance of investing in people by paying them for their time alongside enlistment bonuses for certain highly needed positions. They also offer the Minuteman Scholarship which is 4-year full tuition and room and board scholarship plus a book stipend.

The Army Reserve continues to help communities through the pandemic by assembling task forces to help civilians for the fight against COVID-19.

For more information about recruiutment to join the United States Army Reserve visit goarmy.com/reserve

Watch the video to learn more.