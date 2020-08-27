Taste the sweet success of Good Cakes and Bakes

August is Black Owned Business Month and what better way to wrap it up than to tell a sweet tale of a baker and her sucess, Her baked goods are so good that they’ve even gotten a lot of celebrity attention, Oprah has even enjoyed their treats. Kila Peeples met with business owner April Anderson to learn about the surprising journey that led to her to create Good Cakes and Bakes in Detroit.

Good Cakes and Bakes focuses on making Southern influenced baked goods, from German Chocolate cupcakes to St. Louis favorite Gooey cake. April has worked hard to perfect her treats and make them lip-smacking perfection. April says she has been baking since she was young girl, helping her mother out the kitchen. She was working in finance before she decided to change her path and open Good Cakes and Bakes.

Watch the video above to see April’s journey and what exactly Gooey Cake is all about.