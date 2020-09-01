Here’s how to be a responsible pet parent

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by The Mike Morse Law Firm.

September is National Responsible Dog Ownership month and there are many ways to make sure that you are being a responsible dog owner. As pet parents, make sure you have up-to-date licensing for your pet just in case they get lost. You should also seek consistent medical care, continuously groom your pet, ensure a high-quality diet and incorporate exercise into their daily routine.

Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane also introduced an adorable dog named Skipper. He is a six month old Labrador-mix looking for a loving home that is interested in an active puppy that seeks out playtime and lots of attention. If you would like to adopt Skipper, The Mike Morse Law Firm will cover the standard adoption fees.

The Mike Morse Law Firm also wants to help you if you need legal help. Visit their website at 855mikewins.com, or call the same 855-MIKE-WINS to find out if you have a case.