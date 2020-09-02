“The Beat Goes On” this Labor Day

Singers across the area are coming together this Labor Day weekend to make sure “The Beat Goes On”. That is the title of the event that is taking place of the Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats and Eats this year. Alise King joined Jason Carr to talk about her upcoming performance and the festival.

King has performed with legendary singers such as Chaka Khan, Bobby Brown and even the late Aretha Franklin, who reached out to her after seeing her on Live in the D. Alise is a part of a series of live drive-in concerts where people can enjoy music, eat great food, all while be socially distant over the Labor Day weekend. There will also be virtual concerts music fans can stream.

“The Beat Goes On” will also support musicians who have been hit hard financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are links where people can donate to musicians, like King, who don’t have work right now due to the pandemic. Oakland County is matching donations up to $500,000 to help out as well.

Watch the video above to learn all the details about “The Beat Goes On”.