Learn to sew from Instagram star Mimi G

During quarantine, you may be looking for a new hobby and one that has taken off is sewing. If you ever wanted to learn how to get started, we have just the person who can help you make your sewing dreams come true. Now this isn’t the old-school sewing patterns you may be thinking of, this is a fresh new approach to sewing. The creator of the go-to online resource for learning how to sew, Sewit Academy, and Instagram star, Mimi G spoke with host Tati Amare.

Mimi decided to share her passion for fashion sewing online after coming across blogs for making quilts and baby-clothes. When she received a very positive response, she focused on it more and more, teaching people how to sew. To make it easy for people to learn, she wanted to create videos, since she always found that was an easier way for her to learn rather than trying to read a book. She started a YouTube channel and posted on Instagram as well, typically showing people how to make one-off projects. For beginners, however, she realized these one-time projects might not be the best way to learn, so she started Sewit Academy to teach sewing basics and techniques. The academy is made for beginners, If you sign up to be a member you have access to all their courses, and can start at the level you are at. More advanced courses include draping, pattern-making, and fashion drawing.

Her fans include quite a bit of men. Her husband professed an interest in learning how to sew when they first started dating, and now he teaches their menswear classes. They also have children’s wear, and of course, women’s wear. Mimi’s designs are meant for the “everyday girl,” and she models her work on her Instagram. She wants to dispel the idea that sewing is something that is old and out-dated, showing people how they can spot something at the store and make for themselves at home.

For information on Mimi G check her out on social media, @MimiGStyle, and on the Sewit Academy website. Also, watch the video above for the full interview.