An award-winning chef opens a new restaurant in the D

Jared Gadbaw co-owner and award-winning chef of Oak & Reel talked about his return back to the D and what you can expect at his new restaurant.

Chef Gadbaw explained that even though he has spent a lot of time working in New YorkCity and traveling around the world he has always wanted to return home to Detroit to give back to the city and raise his young family in his hometown.

Oak & Reel focuses on seafood and incorporates yummy, Italian flavors, and sides. The restaurant is large with a community feel. Chef Gadbaw says guests will have extra legroom. There is also free parking available in an adjacent lot.

Oak & Reel is located at 2921 East Grand Boulevard, Ste 100, Detroit, MI.

You can make a reservation by visiting the Open Real website or call Oak & Reel. They are offering a 15% off special on Mondays and Tuesdays for Detroit residents.

Watch the video to learn more about Oak & Reel.