Musician Jody Raffoul’s new way of making music in the “new normal”

Even though there are less live events happening right now, musicians are keeping their music alive, like Jody Raffoul. Kim DeGiulio checked in with him to see how he is doing with the "new normal'.

Jody says he has been using this time to record, write music and cook for his five kids. Some of them have been helping him make music. He has been able to perform solo and do few acoustic shows, but Jody admits to missing his band. Since he is Canada, he hasn’t been able to cross the border and reunite with his band who are mostly based in Detroit.

Not being with his band has not stopped the musician from creating new music with his signature classic rock sound. He just recorded a brand-new song called “I’m So In Love With You” with his two oldest sons. Check it out in the video above.