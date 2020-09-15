This Southwest Detroit store has unique finds direct from Mexico

Southwest Detroit – Today is an important day, as it marks the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month. It runs from now until October 15th and recognizes contributions and the influence Hispanic Americans have made to the culture and history of the United States. Joining host Tati Amare to talk more about it is Gloria Rosas Biacco, co-owner of Xochis Gift Shop in Southwest Detroit.

Gloria’s parents opened the popular store in 1985, seeing it as an opportunity for their family to maintain, promote, and learn about their culture. They travel all over Mexico importing arts and crafts directly from the vendors and artists. Frequently, Gloria says, families will come in and the parents will show their kids things they remember from their childhood. Over the years, they have also hosted student field trips to teach kids about the Mexican Culture.

Examples of what they have are traditional Nierikas, or Mexican yarn art, which is made by the Huichol people. These detailed pictures are made by gluing down thin strings of yarn onto a board. They also have many different types of art featuring Día de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a big celebration in Mexican culture to honor and remember loved ones who have past. Fashion is another thing they showcase including colorful dresses from the state of Chiapas.

For the full interview, watch the video above. If you want to check out Xochi’s Gift Shop, they are located at 3437 Bagley Street in Detroit.