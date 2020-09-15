Try out stuffed peppers at The Detroit Pepper Company

Looking for carryout, but still want to eat healthy? The Detroit Pepper Company in Detroit’s East English Village is hoping to serve the community with tasty food and healthy, natural ingredients.

The Detroit Pepper Company serves salads, bowls, and smoothies, but their most iconic dishes are their variety of stuffed peppers. They offer the classic stuffed bell peppers, alongside stuffed poblanos and jalapenos. While you can get meat added to your order, the entire menu can also be made vegan, so there are plenty of options for anyone looking to give stuffed peppers a try.

Owner Marlin Hughes said that switching up his diet changed his life. After his father passed away, he took up running and started eating more plant-based meals. He says the change helped not only his body, but his outlook on life as well. “You are what you eat, and what you eat ultimately becomes you.” Hughes said.

Hughes hopes that The Detroit Pepper Company can remind Detroiters there are options for healthy food and good restaurants right in the city.

He said: “You don’t necessarily have to go to the suburbs to have a welcoming inviting space, we’ve got it right here on the east side.”