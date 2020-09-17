Here’s how to keep your pets safe from carbon monoxide poisoning

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Kidde has declared today the first-ever National Carbon Monoxide Pet Safety Day. A lot of pet owners are unable to identify if a pet is suffering from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, difficulty breathing, blindness, deafness, or even a coma are signs that your pet is suffering from CO poisoning. Your pet can react to carbon monoxide faster than you because a pet is smaller and breathes 2 breaths to every one of a human.

Kidde suggests placing CO alarms throughout your home and specifically one on every floor and where your family likes to be together. Every CO alarm battery will need to be replaced every 7 to 10 years. If the alarm goes off, immediately gather your family and pets, and leave the house and call 9-1-1.

Watch the video to learn more about how to keep your pet safe from carbon monoxide poisoning.