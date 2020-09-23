Easy meals to change up your dinner routine

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Beef Checkoff, Birdseye and Hunts

Many of us are cooking at home more and that makes coming up with new, fresh healthy meal ideas a challenge. Our sponsors Beef Checkoff, Birdseye and Hunts have come up with some creative ways to change up your dinner routine. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Clarissa Galloway shared these ideas with Tati Amare.

Galloway says family meals are important, especially during September which is National Family Meals Month. According to Galloway, family dinner is one of the healthiest habits you can have. To make it less stressful, she recommends using prepared meats, like lean cuts of roast beef or pastrami in your meals. One fun way to do this is by making “beefshi”. It is a take on a traditional sushi roll but instead of raw fish, you use a prepared meat. In her recipe, Galloway used summer sausage, rice and cheddar cheese. Another easy meal idea? Eggplant lasagna! Galloway slices up eggplant and uses the slices in place of noodles with cheese sauce and meat in between. See how she puts these meals together in the video above plus learn her secret to getting your daily intake of vegetables during dinner time.

For more recipe ideas visit beefshi.com and readyseteat.com