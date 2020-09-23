George The Jeweler helps Hollywood stars sparkle

This local jewelry maker is shining bright like a diamond. George Khalife makes necklaces, bracelets, and other jewelry for a list of top singers, models, and TV stars. George focuses on creating beautiful jewelry with the finest golds and diamonds. He also works with his famous clients to create exactly what they want, paying closest attention to their details. George has worked with big names including R&B singers Ashanti and Christina Milian, model Ashley Graham, and pop icon Khloe Kardashian.

Watch the video above to see how George started working with Hollywood’s hottest people.