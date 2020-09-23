77ºF

Live In The D

George The Jeweler helps Hollywood stars sparkle

George Khalife is creating jewels and baubles that have caught the eyes of some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: George the Jeweler, Jewelry, Hollywood, Celebrities, Kardashian, Christina Milian, Detroit

This local jewelry maker is shining bright like a diamond. George Khalife makes necklaces, bracelets, and other jewelry for a list of top singers, models, and TV stars. George focuses on creating beautiful jewelry with the finest golds and diamonds. He also works with his famous clients to create exactly what they want, paying closest attention to their details. George has worked with big names including R&B singers Ashanti and Christina Milian, model Ashley Graham, and pop icon Khloe Kardashian.

Watch the video above to see how George started working with Hollywood’s hottest people.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: