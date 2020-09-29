Rapper Ryn Scott aims to inspire and build hope with his music

The music is still going strong despite the pandemic, and Michigan-based rapper Ryn Scott is spreading words of inspiration and hope through it all with his new album, “Becoming”. Scott teamed with producer Jake Bass to create a 6-song album that is meant to help people think, listen, and learn about what is going on around us.

Scott said while there are different things happening around us, good and bad, he hopes his music will shine a positive light on the world. He performed recently at Arts, Beats and Eats, and said although he misses the crowd of fans singing along and screaming lyrics, he is just happy that he can keep performing during the pandemic.

Watch the video to hear Ryn Scott’s song “Couple Prayers”.