We are continuing to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with traditional Mexican dance.

The Co-Founders of Ballet Folklorico, Moyocoyanizel (BFM), Jamie Carrillo and Maria Luisa Carillo are the team behind BFM. This husband and wife duo created their dance group in 2005 to educate the students and their audiences about Mexican culture. The dance group is free for students and they use money from their performances to fund their wardrobes.

BFM believes it is important to understand Mexican culture. So they don’t just study dance but also learn about the cultural dress and the history of different Mexican native groups.

Watch the video to see a fun, traditional Hispanic dance in Detroit!